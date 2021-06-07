Waypoints Yacht Charters appoints new president

Waypoints Yacht Charters appointed Kirstie Palmer as president and partner.

Chris Bent, founder of Waypoints and president of Atlantic Cruising Yachts, appointed Palmer based on her extensive background in operations, sales, and fleet management as operations manager at BVI Yacht Charters. Originally from the United Kingdom, Palmer has lived in the British Virgin Islands for over 15 years and was instrumental in building back charter business in the region following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“With Palmer’s knowledge, experience, and reputation for running the finest fleet of yachts in the Caribbean, I am excited for her to lead Waypoints. Under her leadership and vision, Waypoints will bring a unique elevated experience to charter guests and unparalleled yacht maintenance for owners,” Bent said.

Waypoints Yacht Charters offers personally crafted charter experiences managed by local charter specialists. Yachts available for charter at each Waypoints location are privately-owned sailing catamarans, sailing monohulls, power catamarans, and powerboats from leading manufacturers.