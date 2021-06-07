The Landing School announces new president

The Landing School Board of Trustees selected Sean Fawcett to serve as the school’s next president. Fawcett joined The Landing School in 2013 as Senior Yacht Design Instructor and has served as Dean of Education since 2018.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead such a well-respected and storied institution,” said Fawcett. “The Landing School is a very special place and I have seen it change lives. I am very proud of the students who graduate here and go on to rewarding careers and important positions in the marine industry. Every president of the school is entrusted with the responsibility of keeping the school relevant, and it is a special privilege to have the opportunity to lead this school and our students into the future.”

Fawcett, who lives in Cape Elizabeth, grew up sailing summers on Penobscot Bay and racing out of Marblehead, Massachusetts. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, he began his yacht design career with Pedrick Yacht Designs in Newport, RI, where he was involved in the design of IOR maxi boat yachts as well as America’s Cup Yachts, most notably Stars and Stripes ’87. Fawcett’s career spans a number of industries and disciplines including yacht design, yacht construction, yacht charter and CAD/CAM software education.

Fawcett will succeed Richard Downs-Honey who has served as The Landing School’s president since 2018 and managed the school through the turbulent waters of a global pandemic, increased enrollments, expanded our network of supporters, and steered more than 150 students through learning and into their careers. Downs-Honey, a native of New Zealand, intends to return home but will continue to be involved with The School as a guest lecturer and mentor.

“I learned, as the students do, it’s not about the boat. We all come excited to design or build a favored boat, to work on engines, or explore the world of composites. But The Landing School is about the boatbuilders, not the boats,” said Downs-Honey.

Founded in 1978 by John Burgess and Cricket Tupper, The School remains committed to its mission to effectively prepare men and women for careers in the marine industry. The Landing School is the first school of its type to be accredited by The Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges and today offers four programs of study – Wooden Boat Building, Yacht Design, Marine Systems and Composite Boat Building.