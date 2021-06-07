Media shines spotlight on boating

The media was creating lots of buzz about boating throughout Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff of peak boating season and NMMA’s summer public relations efforts.

USA Today published a feature piece in their travel section, 2021 could see record number of first-time boaters: Here's how to have a safe, fun outing, featuring tips for safe boating and finding the right boat, along with data from the NMMA and a host of links to helpful articles from Discover Boating.

Other media highlights from the holiday weekend include: