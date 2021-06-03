NMMA names new creative, media agency for Discover Boating

As part of the Discover Boating brand evolution strategy recently shared by NMMA and MRAA, independent creative and media agency Cutwater has been selected to lead development of the Discover Boating brand platform and consumer campaign. The agency will report to the NMMA team as part of the consumer-facing awareness work the association manages on behalf of the industry's Discover Boating initiative.

"As a company named after the leading edge of a boat, we couldn't be more thrilled to work with the leading association representing the recreational boating industry in North America," said Christian Hughes, President of Cutwater. "We are avid boaters ourselves and are excited to work with the National Marine Manufacturers Association to encourage more people to experience life on the water."

"We've found an ideal partner in the Cutwater team, as their expertise and shared passion for life on the water will help guide the industry's Discover Boating brand through an exciting evolution as we welcome more people to boating," said Ellen Bradley, NMMA's chief brand officer and senior vice president of marketing and communications. "Cutwater has a deep understanding of our customers, stakeholders and the role of a brand's voice on behalf of an industry, all of which will help us elevate our brand experience as we work together to make boating the preferred choice in recreation."

The new brand platform and campaign work from Cutwater for Discover Boating will launch in 2022. In preparation for that work, the agency is working with NMMA to refresh the Discover Boating logo, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Cutwater is an independently owned full-service creative and media agency with offices in San Francisco and New York City. They pride themselves on crafting distinctive ideas that cut-through, stand apart, and drive business growth. Client experience ranges from iconic legacy brands like Russell Stover, Brawny, and Levi's, to inspiring start-ups with lofty goals like Unison, Strava, and American Giant, and just about everything in between. Cutwater is led by Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Chuck McBride, and Principal and President, Christian Hughes. For more information, visit www.cutwateragency.com.