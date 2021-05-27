IBEX announces new 365 experience

IBEX announced this week a value-added service to bring together exhibitors and visitors online throughout the year with IBEX 365. The new digital platform gives the highly qualified IBEX audience of marine professionals a resource for product development and innovation through the website, email newsletters, and social media platforms. IBEX, celebrating its 30th Anniversary, returns September 28-30, 2021 to the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida.

IBEX 365 gives visitors a one-stop resource to search for the latest industry updates and new product news. It brings the exhibit halls to an online format – available anytime. Exhibitors can post articles to IBEX 365 about new products and technology launches, company news, and relevant, timely education sessions including photos, videos, brochures, social media links, and much more. These articles are categorized by industry sector and article type, making it easy to find the information users are looking for, while also displaying related products and suppliers in the same categories. In addition to industry updates, users can find Tech Talk demos from exhibitors; the 2020 IBEX Innovation Award Winner interviews, with more details behind the winning products; and webinars discussing the latest industry topics.

“IBEX 365 evolved from what we learned launching our first online event in 2020,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “Despite having to cancel our live event, we were still able to connect online with thousands of marine professionals and bring the marine industry together to inspire innovation and accelerate growth. Nothing can replace the value of a live in-person IBEX show and hosting a world-class show each year will always be our primary focus, but we are now enhancing our service to the industry with the IBEX 365 digital experience, a resource and guide to connect our exhibitors and visitors all year.”

IBEX 365 is available online at IBEXShow.com/IBEX365. New articles and announcements will be posted regularly. Exhibitors interested in participating should reach out to their sales representative to get more details, rates, and availability.

"Airtech International has exhibited at every show over the last 30 years and we have grown as a company thanks to our success at IBEX," said Jeff Dahlfgren, CEO/President of Airtech International. "We have decided to invest in the new IBEX 365 platform to showcase our array of new products and use the digital offering to reach new customers. We applaud IBEX for designing a year-round platform for the marine industry to see and source new products and suppliers."

As the leading trade event for the recreational marine industry, IBEX 2021 will offer visitors access to hundreds of exhibitors spread throughout three exhibit halls and outdoor displays, as well as demos on the IBEX docks. IBEX will also offer unparalleled training and education from industry experts and associations, networking events, and exciting new in-show experiences for all to enjoy. The IBEX Education Conference will offer a full pre-conference day on Monday, September 27 and world-class technical training available in the seminar series throughout the event days.

Registration will open in late June, the official IBEX hotel block will be available in early June. For more information on IBEX, IBEX 365, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.IBEXShow.com.