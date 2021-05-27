Dometic acquires Zamp Solar

Dometic recently announced its completion of an acquisition of Zamp Solar, a North American manufacturer of mobile solar power solutions for the outdoor market.

Based in Bend (Oregon) and with more than 400 active customers, Zamp Solar serves several vertical end markets in the outdoor space. Zamp Solar’s products are known for their high-quality and recycled contents, and include solar panels, charge controllers, power boxes and various solar kits.

With 50% of net sales in service and aftermarket, total 2020 net sales were approximately USD 14 million with a good operating margin and strong organic sales growth. Zamp Solar has approximately 65 employees.

"We are excited to welcome the Zamp Solar team to Dometic. Zamp Solar complements our earlier acquisitions in mobile power solutions and brings unique in-house design and manufacturing expertise. In addition to positioning Dometic at the forefront of vehicle electrification trends, mobile power solutions also address the critical need for people using powered products when experiencing the outdoor lifestyle. Our strategy for profitable expansion in Mobile Living is built on a combination of organic and acquisitive growth. This is our fifth announced acquisition this year and our pipeline of potential future acquisitions remains strong." says Juan Vargues, president and CEO of Dometic.

The acquisition was fully financed via cash on hand and is expected to be accretive to Dometic’s EPS from start. The transaction price is not material in relation to Dometic’s market capitalization and was not disclosed. The transaction is structured as a simultaneous sign and close and is effective immediately. Zamp Solar will be reported as part of segment Americas.