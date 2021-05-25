Get On Board Campaign kicks off during National Fishing and Boating Week

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) announced the Get On Board consumer marketing campaign will launch during National Fishing & Boating Week, June 5-13. After a historic year with record sales and participation in boating and fishing, the 2021 industry-wide campaign will focus on retaining the recent surge of newcomers, while recruiting the next generation of boaters and anglers.



“More Americans are discovering fishing and boating are not only fun activities the whole family can enjoy close to home, but also a lifeline to wellness,” said Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for RBFF. “This year we will continue to encourage people from all walks of life to get outside and enjoy fishing and boating to boost their mental health. These efforts will support our industry with new customers and sales, and the critical conservation programs that are funded by participation.”



Following the success of the first-of-its-kind industry collaboration between RBFF's Take Me Fishing and NMMA and MRAA's Discover Boating in 2020, this year’s integrated campaign will include:

TV and radio public service announcements (PSA) featured across thousands of stations and networks, including Disney and ABC affiliates, ESPN and more

A satellite media tour (SMT) and press outreach leveraging new national media spokesperson Dr. Jessica Clemons, MD, Board-Certified Psychiatrist and recognized leader in mental health and wellness

Robust influencer program with a diverse fleet of 60+ social media content creators

Custom blog and video content through media companies, including Hearst, Buzzfeed and Complex to connect with new audiences

Paid advertising and digital marketing across channels and avenues such as Disney, Hulu, Verizon, The Weather Company, Spotify and more

Social media promotion across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok

“With demand for boating and fishing at record highs we’re seeing younger, more diverse first-time buyers and participants, signaling that our industry is making inroads as we work to welcome the next generation,” said Ellen Bradley, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for NMMA. “Working together on the Get On Board campaign, our goal is to continue increasing participation for the long-term by engaging the next generation now, all while nurturing the newcomers who entered the market in 2020.”



A variety of free, customizable Get on Board campaign tools are available for industry stakeholders to support their existing customer growth and retention efforts.These resources include social media assets, retention tools, promotional videos, press materials and more.



“We’ve seen how uniting the industry to help amplify our collective voice has yielded unprecedented campaign results and attracted new participants with three million new fishing license sales and record new boat sales in 2020,” said Matt Gruhn, President of MRAA. “We encourage the industry to engage and educate new boaters and anglers and utilize the free, easy-to-use Get On Board marketing assets this summer.”

Visit www.GOBToolkit.com to download a variety of customizable assets to help promote fishing and boating to consumers. New materials will be made available on an ongoing basis, so users are advised to check back often.