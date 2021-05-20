Correct Craft CEO releases new book

Bill Yeargin

Correct Craft president and CEO, Bill Yeargin, released his fourth book, Education of a CEO: Lessons for Leaders.



This book includes a lifetime of leadership lessons. Yeargin shares his own CEO education including being part of successful teams leading global organizations, attending classes at the world's best universities, reading dozens of books a year, and traveling to over 110 countries. Yeargin is a passionate lifelong leaner who never aspired to be a CEO, but he became one and has embraced the challenges with a passion for growth. Every current or aspiring leader will be better after reading Education of a CEO.

Correct Craft President and CEO, and author of Education of a CEO, Bill Yeargin stated, “My strong desire is that this new book will be helpful to both current and future leaders. I have learned so much from others and continue to learn daily from our Correct Craft team. Education of a CEO is an opportunity for me to help others, as I have been helped, by sharing some of what I have learned.”



The book is now available on Amazon and through hundreds of other online booksellers.