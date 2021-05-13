Newport Boat Show seeks submissions for 2021 new products program

Newport Exhibition Group is now accepting applications for its 2021 Newport For New Products (NFNP) Awards Program.

In its 15th year and in partnership with leading national marine publications, NFNP is a highlight of the industry and helps to promote what is new and exciting for boaters. The program is open to domestic and foreign products that launched after April 1, 2021 and will make their official boat show debut in Newport, Rhode Island. Foreign boats and products that have been shown and sold outside the U.S. are still eligible.

“A pause in ‘in-person’ boat shows last year did not stop an industry driven by cutting-edge innovation,” said Nancy Piffard, show director at Newport Exhibition Group. “Manufacturers of both boats and boating products tailored to recreational use are eager to reveal their latest designs to consumers. We are excited to provide them with a platform for their United States debuts with the Newport for New Products Program.”

Newport For New Product entries are judged by a team of marine industry experts on the basis of design, innovation and value to the consumer. Winners will be selected in the following categories: best new powerboat, sailboat or multihull; best new navigation product; best new product for boat operation, maintenance, and safety; and best new weather gear (wearable). Boats and products accepted into the NFNP program will also be eligible for the “Green” award. One winner will be chosen for “Best Green Boat” and one for “Best Green Product” based on the environmental benefits and features of the entry.

Winners will be announced on Friday morning, September 17 at the Exhibitor Awards/Press Breakfast. In addition, boating enthusiasts and the general public can vote online prior to the show opening for their favorite new boat entry in the ‘People’s Choice Award’. One voter will be selected randomly to receive a $250 American Express Gift Card.

All submissions for NFNP must be received by June 15, 2021. Full instructions and applications are available on the Exhibitor Portal, or by emailing: npiffard@newportexhibition.com.