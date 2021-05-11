NMMA’s EMD Board reaches full BoatPAC participation

BoatPAC announced it has reached full participation in contributions from NMMA’s Engine Manufacturers Division (EMD) Board. Comprised of nine members, each member has contributed to BoatPAC in 2021, whose mission is to support federal candidates that champion the recreational boating community and help propel its agenda in the halls of Congress.

“Our engine manufacturers understand the importance of being on the same page with Congress when it comes to the future of the marine industry, and their board’s 100-percent commitment to BoatPAC demonstrates that,” said Erica Crocker, NMMA’s Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement. “On behalf of BoatPAC, we thank all members of the EMD Board for their support.”

Members of the Engine Manufacturers Divisional Board

Gus Blakely, Suzuki Marine

Kevin Carlan, Yanmar Marine

Chris Drees, Mercury Marine

Mike Lindberg, Ilmor Marine

Mark McKinney, Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Tim Reid, Mercury Marine

Chuck Rowe, Indmar Products

Ben Speciale, Yamaha Marine

Jeff Wasil, BRP Marine Group