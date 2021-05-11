NMMA’s EMD Board reaches full BoatPAC participation

BoatPAC announced it has reached full participation in contributions from NMMA’s Engine Manufacturers Division (EMD) Board. Comprised of nine members, each member has contributed to BoatPAC in 2021, whose mission is to support federal candidates that champion the recreational boating community and help propel its agenda in the halls of Congress.
“Our engine manufacturers understand the importance of being on the same page with Congress when it comes to the future of the marine industry, and their board’s 100-percent commitment to BoatPAC demonstrates that,” said Erica Crocker, NMMA’s Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement. “On behalf of BoatPAC, we thank all members of the EMD Board for their support.”
Members of the Engine Manufacturers Divisional Board
Gus Blakely, Suzuki Marine
Kevin Carlan, Yanmar Marine
Chris Drees, Mercury Marine
Mike Lindberg, Ilmor Marine
Mark McKinney, Pleasurecraft Engine Group
Tim Reid, Mercury Marine
Chuck Rowe, Indmar Products
Ben Speciale, Yamaha Marine
Jeff Wasil, BRP Marine Group