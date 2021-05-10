Norwalk Boat Show returns to Norwalk Cove Marina in September

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway to welcome visitors to Norwalk Cove Marina for the 45th Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show September 23-26, 2021.

“We took this year as an opportunity to evaluate all aspects of the boat show and are in the planning stages to enhance the experience for our exhibitors and attendees in 2021 and beyond,” said Jon Pritko, show manager and NMMA vice president, northeast shows. “We’re excited to welcome the recreational boating industry back to Norwalk and immerse visitors in the boating lifestyle.”

Plans for the 2021 Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show include more show amenities, from live entertainment to enhanced food and beverage; an enhanced digital show guide featuring product listing options and search capabilities; more educational programs to retain new and experienced boaters; expanded community involvement; and measures to ensure a safe event for all involved.

The Norwalk Boat Show is the first of NMMA’s boat shows to return in 2021, and the association’s full lineup of shows is set to resume next winter. Access Discover Boating’s comprehensive boat show schedule here.