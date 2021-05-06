MarineMax acquires Cruisers Yachts

MarineMax, Inc. announced the acquisition of KCS International, Inc., better known as Cruisers Yachts, headquartered in Oconto, Wis. Cruisers Yachts (Cruisers) is recognized as a premier manufacturer of premium yachts, producing models from 33- to 60-feet. Cruisers, due to demand, recently announced the expansion of their production capacity by purchasing a 216,000 square foot, purpose-built boat manufacturing plant in Pulaski, Wis. Such expansion allows Cruisers to more than double its capacity over time. MarineMax’s acquisition of Cruisers Yachts ensures it will always have a premium, American built yacht in its product portfolio. The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive in its first full twelve-month period.

With over 100 years of heritage, Cruisers has successfully navigated through various industry cycles and grown through innovation and product leadership. After launching the distinguished design and innovation of the Cantius yacht series in 2011, Cruisers’ growth and market share accelerated. The Company successfully navigated through the 2020 pandemic, producing revenue of over $75 million. Cruisers has an accomplished dealer network, including SkipperBud’s and Silver Seas Yachts, which were acquired by MarineMax in October 2020, plus five recently added MarineMax locations. Combined, MarineMax accounts for nearly half of Cruisers’ revenue on an annual basis.

"The strategic acquisition of Cruisers Yachts benefits our customers by filling a meaningful void in our product portfolio which was created in 2018 by the loss of Sea Ray sport yacht and yacht models," W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated. "The acquisition also aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding our gross margins by adding a higher margin business. Cruisers has a seasoned, passionate and successful team. Their industry knowledge and their recent expansion, combined with MarineMax’s resources, will enable Cruisers to accelerate its positioning in the market. We can continue to expand and grow with Cruisers’ model line-up in markets that are available. We are excited to have Mark Pedersen join our management team as he will continue to lead the operations of Cruisers’ more than 350 team members.”

“We are very excited about becoming part of the MarineMax family and the great opportunities that lie ahead. Over the years we have recognized that certain customers prefer to only buy an American built yacht, and our brand compliments MarineMax’s other offerings," Mark Pedersen, President of Cruisers Yachts stated. "The MarineMax team has a proven track record of great success in our industry. With our loyal Cruisers owners and a strong dealer network, we will all greatly benefit from being a part of MarineMax.”

Prior to the acquisition, MarineMax’s financial capacity, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, along with available borrowings under its credit facilities, exceeded $400 million. The Company paid $63 million for Cruisers, including the recently acquired Pulaski, Wis. facility. The Company will provide additional details on the acquisition when it reports its June 2021 results.