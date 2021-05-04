IBEX announces 2021 show dates

IBEX 2021 show dates are announced

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced today that preparations are underway for the 30th Anniversary of IBEX, to be held September 28-30, 2021 in the Tampa Convention Center.

“The IBEX team and over 550 exhibitors are excited to return to an in-person event this year to celebrate 30 years of IBEX,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “We have learned so much over this past year about how important live events are for the industry to conduct its business. The opportunity to see innovative new products and advancements in marine technology each year at IBEX, in addition to the critical face-to-face meetings, technical education seminars, and impromptu networking are all vital to the future of our industry. We have been working with the City of Tampa and the convention center staff to provide a safe environment for all exhibitors and visitors. We look forward to seeing everyone in September.”

As the leading trade event for the recreational marine industry, IBEX 2021 will offer visitors access to hundreds of exhibitors spread throughout three exhibit halls and outdoor displays, as well as demos on the IBEX docks. IBEX will also offer unparalleled training and education from industry experts and associations, networking events, and exciting new in-show experiences for all to enjoy. The IBEX Education Conference will offer a full pre-conference day on Monday, September 27 and world-class technical training available in the seminar series throughout the event days.

The Tampa Convention Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention and achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Click here for more convention center safety information. The Tampa Convention Center and the IBEX management team and its vendors will follow all CDC guidelines required at the time to make sure the event is safe to attend and in compliance with current regulations and precautions.

Hotel booking will be available in the IBEX housing block by mid-May, which will include several new downtown hotels. Registration will open in late June. For more information on IBEX 2021, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com.