Envision acquires Premier Marine

Envision Company of Elk River, MN, announced today the acquisition of Premier Marine, a pontoon manufacturer based in Wyoming, MN.

A company press release said the move represents the next chapter in an already successful manufacturing legacy established by Envision Company owner, Chris Carlson. Carlson has an extensive 25-plus year track-record of driving growth in manufacturing businesses, grounded in a commitment to quality and passion for the outdoors. This acquisition will allow Envision Company to leverage its manufacturing expertise and further build upon the world-class reputation of Premier Marine.

Founded in 1992, Premier Marine rapidly became known as a brand with fierce focus on customer satisfaction through its commitment to quality and innovation. Premier pioneered the modern, high-performance pontoon and remains a category leader with innovations like the PTX tri-toon hull, optimized designs for high-horsepower performance and elevated trim levels. With Envision Company’s experience with advanced quality-controlled manufacturing techniques, modernized assembly processes and a track-record for innovation, the future of Premier Marine has never looked brighter.

Premier Marine currently has over 90 dealers across the United States and Canada with over 200 employees, making it one of the largest family-owned pontoon manufacturers in the industry. This family-owned legacy will continue under Envision Company.

“This is really a perfect fit for us,” said Chris Carlson, Envision Company owner and CEO. “We’ve been looking for a company that would allow us to apply our extensive manufacturing experience and leverage our relationships within the industry. We also wanted to work in an industry where we had passion and experience, and we really feel like Premier Marine checks all the boxes. We look forward to meeting the entire Premier Team and to working with the amazing dealer network. We couldn’t be more excited.”