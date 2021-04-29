Hurricane announces facility expansion

Hurricane deck-boats announced that it has started production in a new facility in Syracuse, Ind. The facility will be used to increase the production capacities of the Hurricane deck-boat lineup.

The property includes a 120,000 square foot production plant, as well as 20,000 square feet of shipping and warehousing space. The expansion to this facility, already owned by parent company Polaris Boat Group and well appointed for the production of fiberglass boats, will result in an addition of 50 to 60 new staff in direct, indirect and supervisory roles. The facility is located at 300 West Chicago Street, Syracuse, Indiana 46567. New positions will include assembly, lamination, fiberglass repair, maintenance, quality assurance and materials professionals.

“We are grateful to our customers for the continued extensive growth in the boating market,” said Ben Duke, General Manager, Godfrey Marine. “To meet consumer demand and continue delivering the finest deck boats in the industry, we are excited to announce this expansion. We are also dedicated to our community and look forward to welcoming new staff to our ever-growing Hurricane family.”