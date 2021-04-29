Accon Marine launches new e-commerce website

Accon Marine, manufacturer of flush-mounted lights and deck hardware, including its innovative Pop-Up line, has launched a new website. The domain remainswww.acconmarine.com.

The reimagined website showcases Accon's numerous products in a simple, user-friendly interface. Intuitive navigation and a robust search engine make finding the perfect part fast and easy. Detailed information is offered for each item, including photos and downloadable schematics. Instructions and embedded videos educate consumers on the simplicity of installing the specific piece of hardware.

The e-commerce component of acconmarine.com provides a streamlined checkout process for consumers, dealers and OEM customers alike, including the ability to create an account. For international shoppers purchasing locally, a list of worldwide retailers is available.

"The improvements we made to our website are a direct result of our goal to provide our customers with superior quality, whether in marine hardware or an online experience," said Bernie Czipri, Accon Marine president.