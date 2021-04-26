Mercury Racing adds advanced midsection to 300R outboard

The Mercury Racing 300R outboard is now available with the Mercury Racing Advanced MidSection (Racing AMS), a third midsection option that improves handling, simplifies rigging and adds additional setback to this high‑performance outboard. The 300R outboard with the Racing AMS midsection will be available with a 5.44‑inch HD or Sport Master gearcase, in Phantom Black or Cold Fusion White colors. All models with the Racing AMS feature standard Mercury Digital Throttle and Shift (DTS) control and standard Mercury electro‑hydraulic power steering.

“With the addition of Racing AMS, more powerboat enthusiasts can experience maximum performance in the 300hp outboard class that is only available from the Mercury Racing 300R,” said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing general manager. “This package should be especially appealing for use on high‑performance, stepped‑bottom center‑console boats, many of which have transoms already optimized for the added set‑back of the AMS as offered on other Mercury Marine and Mercury Racing outboard products. It’s a better fit on many of these transoms and permits more tilt range within narrow motorwells. With the new 300R Racing AMS models, more performance enthusiasts may now experience the awesome punch of a Mercury Racing V8 outboard.”

The Mercury Racing AMS is designed expressly for high‑performance Mercury Racing outboards, and is also featured on the Mercury Racing 450R model. The Racing AMS features heavy‑duty guide plates and stiffened engine mounts to stabilize the engine for enhanced high‑speed handling. An optional rear tie‑bar bracket integral to the Racing AMS provides a strong, ultra‑light mounting point for rock‑solid, precision steering on catamaran and other ultra‑high‑speed applications. The Racing AMS also isolates the powerhead from the transom to ensure run quality is smooth and quiet at all speeds. Available Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) for boats rigged with two to six outboards provides intuitive, fingertip, 360‑degree boat control for docking and maneuvering in tight quarters, plus the convenience of Skyhook® position‑holding features and integrated auto piloting.

Designed, developed and manufactured in‑house, the naturally aspirated Mercury Racing 300R is based on a 4.6L V8 four‑stroke powerhead, with four‑valve cylinder heads and a double overhead camshaft valve train. To extract maximum performance, the Racing 300R is equipped with a Mercury Racing‑designed short‑runner intake, high‑performance intake camshafts, an oil cooler and a performance‑optimized ECU calibration that increases the WOT range to 6400 rpm.

The Mercury Racing 300R with the Racing AMS will be produced in limited quantities for 2022 Program Year, and orders may be placed immediately.