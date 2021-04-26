Invincible expands production with new composites facility

Invincible Boats announces the expansion of a new composites facility in Mexico

Invincible, a manufacturer of performance sportfishing center console boats, has announced the construction of a new composite parts facility in Yucatán Mexico. The Invincible Composites Center of Excellence (CCOE) will produce laminated components to help satisfy product demand.

Invincible’s growth over the last years (irrespective of COVID-19) has required an expansion of their production according to a company press release. A 50,000 sq. ft. expansion announced in late 2019 was operational in August 2020, increasing the company’s production lines. But increased demand has still resulted in 12 month wait times.

“Demand has been growing exponentially which is a blessing, but we want to get customers in their boats as soon as possible,” said John Dorton, CEO.

Lacking available real estate and additional manpower at the Florida factory to expand further, the team led by COO Thomas Wieners searched for locations across North America with experienced labor in composites lamination, proximity to the factory and logistical capability.

“Leaders in aerospace, automotive and powersports sectors have recognized for years that manufacturing in Mexico is a powerful capability,” said Wieners. “With its proximity to our South Florida facilities and head offices, its rapidly emerging industrial focus and its skilled labor market, Yucatán is ideal for Invincible’s needs to produce the volume and quality of composites we need to meet the significant demand we see.”

The establishment of the new CCOE will not adversely affect the jobs of Invincible’s current Opa-Locka based employees. Invincible will control all manufacturing operations at both facilities, and composite parts will be made by Invincible employees using Invincible tooling, processes, and quality standards.