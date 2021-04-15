Yanmar sponsors international wakesurf events

YANMAR Marine International (YMI) has announced a new sponsorship deal with The World Wake Association (WWA), confirming its support for key international wakesurf events in the US, Japan and London during 2021.

Extending last year’s inaugural contract as a global partner, YANMAR’s continued collaboration with The WWA builds on the company’s strategic plan to promote the potential of watersport as an enjoyable activity and invest in the wider recreational marine industry. The alliance also supports a joint commitment to sustainability and the use of clean and efficient power - the key synergies behind the recognition of YANMAR as the leading diesel solution for the wake sports community.

Marine diesel engine and propulsion specialist YANMAR will be the presenting sponsor for three events on the 2021 Nautique Wakesurf Series, an innovative competition series organized by Nautique Boats and the WWA. The series is contested by elite surfers from around the world at seven fun and family-friendly events spanning three continents.

Showcasing its engines and technology to the wakesurf community through on-site demonstrations, YMI will have a strong presence at the Nautique European Wakesurf Championships at Liquid Leisure in London, on July 16-17 and the Japan Wakesurf Open at Lake Biwa, Japan, on July 31 and August 1. The winners of each event in the series will be invited to the prestigious Nautique Masters Wakesurf Championship, with the grand finale at Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Georgia, from August 25-28, also presented by YANMAR.

“We are delighted to extend the successful collaboration with The WWA and sponsor three of this year’s exciting wakesurf events," Sander Gesink, marketing manager of YMI, said. "It is a great opportunity for the YANMAR team to meet and mix with the athletes, fans and spectators on such a prominent stage for wakesurfing at three amazing locations. The series’ focus on celebrating the joy of wakesurfing exactly matches the YANMAR philosophy to bring the fun of watersport to more people and to help create the best marine experiences. We are looking forward to sharing the YANMAR expertise and technology, and to showcasing solutions such as our 8LV engine, the world’s first fully-integrated diesel option in wake sport boats.”

“There is a lot of synergy between YANMAR and The WWA which makes this partnership work,” added WWA president, Shannon Starling. “We are looking forward to getting back out on the water with the addition of YANMAR’s game-changing diesel technologies at three of the Nautique Wakesurf Series events. These events are the perfect platform for them to showcase their reliable, fuel-efficient diesel technologies.”