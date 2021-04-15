ABYC Foundation seeks nominations for Educator of the Year

The ABYC Foundation is seeking nominations for its Educator of the Year Award, honoring an outstanding instructor who is shaping future marine service technicians. Candidates should be currently teaching marine service technology for recreational boats in a high school, post-secondary school or corporate setting.



“We had a strong pool of candidates for last year’s Educator of the Year Award and we are excited to continue to acknowledge and celebrate amazing teachers from around the world,” said Margaret Podlich ABYC Foundation executive director. “There are more than 16,000 marine technician positions currently open in the U.S. and the ABYC Foundation is working to support marine service teachers who are critical to onboard quality marine employees of the future.”

Nominations for the 2021 award will be accepted until Sept. 1, 2021. Visit www.teachboats.org/educatoraward.

The 2020 award went to Stephen Spencer from Palm Beach State College (PBSC) in Lake Worth, Florida. Runner ups included Ryan Ramsey from Impact Institute in Kendallville, Indiana, and Maurice Marchand from H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in Tortola, BVI. All three awardees will speak at the upcoming ABYC Foundation Educator Training Conference, held virtually July 20-22, 2021. The “train-the-trainer” conference is designed for high school and post-secondary instructors who either are teaching, or are thinking about teaching marine service technology in their schools, as well as boating industry leaders who want to connect with these influencers.

“If you know a great teacher in your community that should be recognized for their work training the next generation of technicians, please fill out the nomination form and connect us,” said Podlich. “We also need industry support to spread the word to schools about the upcoming Educator Training Conference. We’ve even had a few boat companies sponsor a local teacher to attend.”

To learn more about the Educator Training Conference, industry sponsorship opportunities and connecting with marine industry educators visit, www.teachboats.org.