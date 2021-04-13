SeaSucker celebrates 15 years in business

In the past 15 years, SeaSucker has gone from launching as a single-product startup to becoming a leading accessory manufacturer posting record earnings and growth. Thriving in a wide range of industries, its products use an innovative vacuum-mount technology that secures everything from beverages, fishing rods and electronics on boats to bicycles on top of cars.

Like many businesses, Bradenton, Florida-based SeaSucker was born of necessity. When a portable deck chair wouldn't stay put, founder and CEO Chuck Casagrandehe got to work modifying it with industrial vacuum mounts.

Seeing their incredible holding power sparked the idea of using them on a wider range of accessories, such as what would become the first SeaSucker product, the Cup Holder. Later, he adapted this Vacuum Mount technology to a line of automotive bicycle racks so successful, they're used in the Tour de France.

"SeaSucker began as a hobby that grew into a company that many people now rely on," Casagrande said. "I'm the luckiest guy in the world to create a business out of my favorite pastimes: boating, fishing and cycling."

The success results from a family effort: Casagrande's wife Joyce, daughter Genevieve and brother Gregg all play vital roles in SeaSucker's finance, operations and systems departments.

After reaching sales volume goals that gave it sound financial footing in 2018, SeaSucker entered a scaling phase. This included implementing lean manufacturing methodology, adding operational software and expanding manufacturing space and workforce to parallel its exceptional growth. This same year, the company became ISO 9001:2015-certified.

"With more than 100% growth over the past year, our challenge now is keeping up with our success," said Genevieve Casagrande, president and COO. "The larger companies we work with like GM and Audi require a different level of organization and professionalism than we had 15 years ago. New OEM business in other industries will provide further opportunities to scale in the next few years."