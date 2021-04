Registration is now open for the virtual 2021 International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS), May 17-19.

Now in its 24th year, IBWSS will explore “Partnerships for Progress” – a close look at how recreational boating and water safety communities collaborate to save lives around the world.

Participate in daily sessions from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. EDT, or view recorded sessions at your own pace.

Stakeholder registration is free.