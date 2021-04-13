Bruce Van Wagoner retires from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Distribution Finance, part of Wells Fargo & Company, today announced the retirement of marine industry leader Bruce Van Wagoner after 45 years in the industry and 33 years with Distribution Finance (DF). Effective immediately, Chad Lyon will lead DF’s Marine group.

“Above all, what I’m most proud of is the long-term customer relationships we’ve built which have strengthened our market position and elevated industry professionalism,” said Van Wagoner. “To our dealers and manufacturers: I am grateful for the success we shared. The Wells Fargo team demonstrates consistent dedication to our customers and for doing the job the right way, and I am thrilled that Chad Lyon will be transitioning into this role.”

Van Wagoner began his career with Distribution Finance in 1988 after working for Chrysler Financial. Two years later, he assumed leadership responsibility for DF Marine, where he spent decades building a team with deep domain expertise that now serves thousands of dealers and manufacturers across North America. For 11 years, Lyon was part of the Marine group under Van Wagoner’s leadership, before transitioning to lead DF’s Electronics and Appliances business in 2016.

“Bruce leads by example, and I greatly respect the impact he’s made on the industry and his team,” said Lyon. “I’m excited to be joining the Marine group once again and working alongside other great business leaders like Ed Bragg, Brian Tocco, and Tim Bowen to meet the evolving business needs of our marine dealers and manufacturers.”

In addition to Van Wagoner, several other Marine group veterans, including Corey Houston, Mark Smyth, Mike Muehlbauer, and Mike Richberg are retiring this year after an average tenure of 25 years of service.