Vesper appoints U.S. national channel manager

Vesper Marine, manufacturer of marine safety and communication products, announced that due to rapid growth in the vital North American market, Damien Frye, based out of Seattle, Washington, has been hired as U.S. National Channel Manager.

"We are thrilled to welcome Damien to the Vesper Marine team as U.S. National Channel Manager,” said Jason Young, Vesper Marine, Global Sales Director. “With an extensive resume in sales and service for marine electronics and safety products, Damien is well-versed in our product line, having previously managed our sales efforts in Alaska. We are confident that his dedication and determination is the perfect fit for our team and will be a great benefit to our customers throughout the United States.”

With an impressive background in sales, Frye has spent almost two decades focusing on marine electronics and environmental safety industries. His recent roles include Electronics Manager for West Marine, Pacific Territory Sales Manager for Navico and most recently, Industrial Safety Sales Manager for Thundercat Marketing.

“I have always enjoyed working with the Vesper Marine team and am proud to represent their innovative products to new and existing customers in the United States,” said Frye. “Cortex is such a revolutionary product and I absolutely believe it will change the face of safe boating.”

Vesper Marine redefined the VHF experience with Cortex, the world’s first radio with wireless touchscreen handsets, built-in Class B SOTDMA smartAIS transponder and remote vessel monitoring. Cortex includes Vesper Marine’s award-winning smartAIS technology with smart alarm logic to proactively alert boaters of potentially hazardous situations.

For more information on Vesper Marine, visit www.vespermarine.com.