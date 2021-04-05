AMI Conference & Expo calls for seminar proposals

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, formerly the International Marina & Boatyard Conference or IMBC, has posted a Call for Proposals on its website and social media accounts. Deadline for submitting proposals for consideration is June 1, 2021. The AMI Conference & Expo is scheduled for February 1-3, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The AMI team is looking for breakout and workshop topics relevant to the business of marinas and boatyards, from operations to management, for its all-industry audience of Certified Marina Managers (CMMs) and Certified Marina Operators (CMOs), as well as marina designers, engineers, sales professionals, and staff. Topics will target entry-level staff to senior and executive management.

“We are all looking forward to being face to face in 2022, Chris Petty, AMI Chair, says. “The industry overall is doing extremely well and there is such a demand for getting back out there and doing business and the 2022 Conference & Expo will be the ideal place to do that.”

This year the conference will be dedicating a track to inland waterway issues and challenges. Other AMI Conference & Expo content will include Best Practices; Leadership Skills; Marketing & Communications; Human Resources Management and Professional Development; Design & Engineering; Sales, Lead Development; and Marina & Boatyard Operations.

Overall, the AMI Conference & Expo features approximately 25 sessions, including two keynote addresses, and hosts over 900 attendees and exhibitors. The AMI Conference & Expo is open to all industry professionals.