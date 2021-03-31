North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council nominations now open

Nominations are now open for membership on the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council. Applications are being accepted through April 30, with appointees serving two-year terms beginning June 1.

According to Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp, the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council members represent a wide cross-section of the for-profit boating industry, with council members regularly contributing insight, best practices and recommendations along with jointly promoting a variety of national recreational boating safety initiatives.

In addition, the Council produces the National Boating Industry Safety Awards which were launched in 2019 to promote and recognize the most outstanding work in boating safety by for-profit organizations in the recreational marine segment.

“The North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council has worked tirelessly to successfully raise awareness of boating safety within the recreational boating industry,” said Kulp. “Their active engagement in promoting boating safety within their respective organizations while actively supporting other national initiatives, coupled with the recognition generated through the National Boating Industry Safety Awards, has positively impacted and boosted awareness of boating safety efforts. News coverage from the 2020 award winners alone earned more than 250,000 media impressions.”

According to Kulp, five council members will complete their terms in May 2020 including David Dickerson of the NMMA; Jim Emmons of the Water Sports Foundation; Mike Hankins of Andros Boatworks; Dave Marlow of Brunswick Corp.; and Frank Stoeber of Regal Boats.

“We appreciate the outstanding energy of these members who have been involved in our advisory council since the outset,” said Kulp. “We are very grateful for their leadership and contributions; they will be tough to replace.”

Kulp noted that council membership is open for all industry segments, but the council is especially interested in replacing two manufacturer posts, coupled with representatives from marine media, boating associations and the paddlesports market, among others. Requirements include recreational boating industry experience, a passion for boating safety and commitment to active engagement in council initiatives.

Remaining members of the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council include David Connolly of Thomas H. Connolly and Sons, Inc.; Kevin Falvey, Boating /Bonnier; John Jost, Ken Cook; Capt. Keith Lake, MarineMax; TK Krumenacker, AAA Insurance; Tyler Mehrl, Mercury Marine; Mark Pillsbury, Cruising World/Bonnier; Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer; Eric Shepard, retired boating industry safety advocate; Nic Thomas, Freedom Boat Club; Stephanie Vatalaro, RBFF; Annamarie Worrell, Emerald Coast Marine Group and Leslie Zlotnick, Yamaha Watercraft Group.

The council’s executive committee includes Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Services International; Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation; and Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing.

For more information about the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council or to nominate yourself or another individual for membership, please visit www.boatingsafety.com/nassac