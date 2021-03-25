West Marine awards over $100,000 in BlueFuture grants

West Marine, a boating, fishing and sailing retailer, and the founder of BlueFuture awarded over $100,000 in total grants during the 2020-

2021 grant cycle to 64 community-based nonprofits across the country.

BlueFuture was created by West Marine six years ago to support and encourage nonprofit organizations dedicated to getting young people out on and around the water in recreational and educational capacities. Each of the top 10 fundraising stores were given the opportunity to choose a local nonprofit in their community to receive a BlueFuture grant.

To find the complete list of organizations that were awarded grants, click here. This year’s top 10 stores and their selected organizations

include:

• Adaptive Expeditions – Charleston,

SC

• The Outside Foundation – Hilton

Head, SC

• San Diego-Imperial Council Boy

Scouts – San Diego, CA

• Namequoit Sailing Association –

Hyannis, MA

•Pettipaug Sailing Academy – Old

Saybrook, CT

• NC Maritime Museum – Morehead

City, NC

• ReClam the Bay – Brick, NJ

• Sea Affinity – Baltimore, MD

• Oceanside Yacht Club Youth

Foundation – Newport Beach, CA

• Sound Rivers – Washington, NC

“These grants would not be possible without our customers and their donations to BlueFuture. In a year filled with uncertainty, we were able to raise the money for our largest grant cycle to date. West Marine truly has the best customers and their generosity and commitment to getting

the next generation out on the water inspires us,” said Ken Seipel, CEO of West Marine. “With so many youth-focused nonprofits losing funding in 2020, we are proud to continue our BlueFuture grants and support these organizations who connect future generations to the water through recreation and education initiatives.”

BlueFuture is a donor-advised fund through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz, California. All donations are fully tax-deductible, and each year West Marine awards grants to worthy nonprofit organizations across North America. These much-needed funds allow community-based groups to provide scholarships, purchase new equipment, maintain staff, add

programs and more. The West Marine grants are unrestricted, allowing grant recipients to determine how and when they use the funds.

Annually, West Marine distributes tens of thousands of dollars through BlueFuture grants. The fund is supported by a Safe Boating fundraising effort in May and the Month of Giving campaign in December. Year-round donations are encouraged through www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture.

To learn more about West Marine’s BlueFuture initiative and how you can help, visit www.westmarine.com/BlueFuture.