Boating Industry to name 2020 Top 100 Best in Class

We might be well into 2021, but the team at Boating Industry isn’t quite done celebrating the 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 Dealers.

Boating Industry will announce the 2020 Top 100 Best in Class Award winners via video at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The video will be available at www.BoatingIndustry.com/Top-100.

“The 2020 Best in Class winning dealerships are dealerships that truly set the standard in particular areas of the business,” said Top 100 program director Adam Quandt. “These are the dealerships to watch as they continue blazing trails of success in the future.”

Following the announcement of the 2020 Best in Class, the team at Boating Industry is looking to the future and the 2021 Top 100 Dealers program.

Applications for the 2021 Top 100 are now available on www.BoatingIndustry.com and are due on June 28, 2021.

Contact Top 100 program director Adam Quandt at AQuandt@BoatingIndustry.com with any questions.