U.S. Commercial Service to host webinar on boating industry in Hong Kong, China

March 18, 2021

The U.S. Commercial Service will be hosting a webinar discussion covering an overview of the pleasure boat industry in Hong Kong and China, followed by a Q&A session. Join to hear from industry experts on markets the export opportunities for U.S. companies.

  • DATE: Wednesday, April 14th, 2021
  • TIME: 9pm EST/ 6pm PST
  • LOCATION: WEBEX Virtual
  • COST: $25 USD
  • QUESTIONS: Maryanne Burke, USCS, at Maryanne.Burke@trade.gov

REGISTER HERE

AGENDA:

  • Welcoming Remarks and Hong Kong Overview: Paul Frost, Deputy Senior Commercial Consul, U.S. Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau
  • Hong Kong Pleasure Boat Industry Briefing and Opportunities for U.S. exports: Lawrence Chow, Chair, Hong Kong Boating Industry Association
  • China Mainland Marine Market: Hanes Roberts, Commercial Officer/Attaché, U.S. Embassy Beijing
  • China Pleasure Boat Industry Policy Overview: Gao Jing, Deputy General Manager, China Classification Society
  • China Pleasure Boat Industry Briefing and Opportunities for U.S. exports: Stuart Hu, Distinguished Consultant, Sanya Central Business District
  • Moderated Q&A: Phil Minard, ITA Marine Technology Deputy Team, Leader of Pleasure Boats

