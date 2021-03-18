NMMA names new Atlanta Boat Show manager

The NMMA has announced the promotion of Courtney Erhardt to show manager for the Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat Show. Courtney will also be responsible for exhibit space sales in her new role. Courtney brings a wealth of experience with NMMA to the show manager position. In her 15 years with the association, she has played a key role in coordinating operations for numerous trade and consumer events—including for the last five years as operations manager for the Atlanta Boat Show.

In addition, NMMA’s Melissa Gaffney is the new Operations Manager for the Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat Show. Melissa has been with NMMA for sixteen years primarily as Director of Operations for the Progressive® Insurance Miami International Boat Show. And NMMA’s Debbie Harewood remains an integral part of the show team, and will continue to handle business operations for the NMMA all shows.

The Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat show returns Jan. 6-9, 2022 and is now part of NMMA’s Midwest region, overseen by Darren Envall, Vice President, Midwest Boat and Sportshows.