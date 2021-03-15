Patrick Industries completes acquisition of Sea-Dog Corporation

Patrick Industries acquires Sea-Dog

Patrick Industries, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Sea-Dog Corporation, distributor of a suite of marine and powersports hardware and accessories. The acquisition also includes its sister company, Sea-Lect Plastics, which provides plastic injection molding, design, product development and tooling to companies and government entities.

“Sea-Dog is a highly respected and established brand primarily in the marine aftermarket known for its quality, innovation, new product development, marketing, and strong customer relationships,” said Andy Nemeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Patrick. “This acquisition adds to our aftermarket platform and provides us with additional resources and channels to further expand our marine products and accessories offerings to the markets we serve across the U.S. and internationally. We are excited to partner with Brad and Mark Nysether and the entire Sea-Dog team."

Brad Nysether, President of Sea-Dog, said, “My brother Mark and I are pleased to join the Patrick family and continue the legacy of Sea-Dog after nearly a century as family-owned businesses. We look forward to partnering with Patrick and its independent brand strategy to further broaden our geographic reach and expand our product offerings."