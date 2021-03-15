Marine Trades Association of Maryland congratulates on-the-job trainee

The Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) would like to congratulate Conner Hooper on the completion of his on-the-job training (OJT) with Washburn’s Boat Yard in Solomons, MD.

Hooper heard about the OJT opportunity from a friend who works in the boating industry, and thought it would be a good match with his mechanical experience gained from a hobby of riding and working on dirt bikes.

During his OJT, Hooper learned to change out bilge pumps, water pumps, and propellers. He assisted Washburn’s mechanics with motor installation, learned the checklist of winterization, and picked up some basic electrical theory.

“Conner is naturally mechanically inclined and smart,” commented Bill Branden, Manager of Washburn’s Boat Yard. “We spent some time with ABYC [American Boat and Yacht Council] electrical materials and he went from zero to understanding basic electrical theory.”

“I would recommend this program to others," said Hooper. “I think it was a good experience.”