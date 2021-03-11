Regulator introduces new Regulator 37

Regulator Marine recently announced the full details and features of the new Regulator 37, unveiling renderings that showcase the next evolution in the brand's center console sportfishers.

Powered by triple Yamaha XF425 engines with Helm Master EX, and boasting 507 gallons of fuel capacity, the 37 is ready for offshore action. Proprietary Regulator MyHelm technology, big boat pump room, and newly-designed seating and tackle center are just some of the features that showcase the expert engineering and craftsmanship that make the 43-foot-plus ride a standout in its class.

“Every new model we introduce marks a new opportunity to give our customers more of what they are asking for as we stay true to our heritage and deliver the ultimate Regulator Ride,” said Joan Maxwell, president and co-founder of Regulator Marine. “The 37 brings this thinking to the next level. We are so excited to get this boat out on the water this spring!”

Below are a few key features of the new Regulator 37:.