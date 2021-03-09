Alumacraft earns third consecutive NMMA CSI Award

BRP announced that Alumacraft is a recipient of a Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for exceptional customer service. The 2020 Marine Industry CSI Award in the Aluminum Outboard Boats category marks the third consecutive CSI awarded to Alumacraft.



The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine.



“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said James Heintz, director of Global Product Management, BRP Marine. “Alumacraft is a storied brand that has been in production for over 75 years. Participating in the NMMA CSI program allows us to review the honest feedback of owners, then use that feedback to adapt to the ever-evolving desires of our customers and keep the overall experience top of mind for future generations.”