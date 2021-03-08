MasterCraft partners with Meagan Ethell for “Let Her Rip” campaign

Today, on International Women’s Day, MasterCraft Boat Company is kicking off its “Let Her Rip” campaign to support the ongoing push to inspire and empower women to chase their goals, have confidence in their abilities and to challenge others to do the same in the water sports industry and beyond.

MasterCraft and six-time world wakeboard champion Meagan Ethell debut the “Let Her Rip: The Meagan Ethell Story” video today on the MasterCraft YouTube channel [https://youtu.be/l9rP_vqlEA0] and across the company’s social media channels.

“Being part of a team and company that supports and encourages me, my fellow athletes and young girls around the world to be strong, to love who they are and to maximize their potential everyday is an honor,” said Ethell.

She will also host a complimentary clinic to help female boaters of all ages hone their skills behind the wheel and behind the boat on May 1st and May 2nd at The Boarding School in Orlando, Fla. Those not able to attend the clinic in person can also receive access to digital coaching from Ethell through the Givego app.

Women in leadership positions throughout MasterCraft’s corporate office are joining the initiative and sharing what Let Her Rip means to them.

Director of Engineering Erica Clark-Heinrich said, “I’m proud to work for a company that prioritizes lifting up others and challenges women to celebrate their strengths. It [Let Her Rip] means leading bravely even when you’re scared and rolling up your shirt sleeves to help your team. It means being willing to fail but also learning from the failures.”



