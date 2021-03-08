Marine industry Culture Summit available online

Hundreds of marine industry leaders across the globe gathered last Wednesday to participate in the second Marine Industry Culture Summit hosted by Correct Craft.

This year’s two-hour virtual event began with a presentation by Correct Craft President and CEO Bill Yeargin who recapped last year’s two-day in-person event before sharing lessons learned at Correct Craft regarding the establishment of an effective culture.

Attendees then heard a keynote presentation by Dee Ann Turner (Chick-Fil-A veteran and author) who shared stories of organizations with winning cultures.

Following Turner, the participants heard from Shirley Adams, who shared how Correct Craft University develops employees.

The Summit concluded with a live panel discussing culture. Yeargin moderated the panel that included Kris Carroll, President of Grady White, Duane Kuck, President and CEO of Regal Boats, and Paul Singer, President of Centurion and Supreme Boats.

“I learned so much from all our speakers and have added new books to my reading list," said Yeargin. “Investing in culture has huge returns to an organization. We appreciate all who attended this Summit with us and invested time in being a learner.”

The Culture Summit by Correct Craft is now available to watch at www.marineculturesummit.com.