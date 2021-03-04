NATDA, Synchrony partner for new member benefits

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) and Synchrony, a consumer financial services company and platinum sponsor of NATDA, recently announced a new NATDA membership benefit, bringing competitive and flexible consumer finance options and financial incentives to dealerships in the trailer industry.

This new membership benefit with NATDA will allow more consumers to purchase new and used trailers and trailer equipment with flexible payment options. It will also provide active dealer members, who are enrolled in the Synchrony program, access to certain incentives when consumers choose Synchrony to help finance their trailer-related purchases.

Enrolled NATDA members will gain access to Synchrony’s innovative, mobile-responsive Business Center technology for enhanced 24/7 consumer credit decisions, contract preparation, and a detailed business dashboard with reporting and analytics to help them manage their full consumer financing experience. They will also have access to Synchrony’s Advertising Center, which provides dealers with customized in-store and online marketing materials that can be used to promote financing options on their websites, social media and more.

“We’re thankful for our wonderful partners at Synchrony,” said Jesse Battle, NATDA Executive Director. “This new membership benefit is designed to provide dealers not only with viable options to help with purchases for their consumers, but it also creates a new revenue source in a time where it can be greatly needed.”

“Synchrony is proud to be an ongoing supporter and sponsor of NATDA, empowering members to grow their businesses,” said Keith Mait, SVP and General Manager, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. “NATDA members can drive more traffic, convert more prospects to customers, and nurture customer loyalty by offering our attractive and flexible consumer financing options on new and used trailers.”