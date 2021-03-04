Dates announced for 50th annual Newport International Boat Show

With COVID vaccines in distribution around the country and news of various events returning this fall, Newport Exhibition Group said it has high hopes that the 50th Newport International Boat Show will take place September 16 through 19, 2021 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.

“We are excited to kick off the boat show season in-person this year,” said Nancy Piffard, show director of Newport Exhibition Group. “The rollout of a safe and effective vaccine is great news on every level. We are confident that by mid-September, the majority of our population will be vaccinated, and we will be able to offer a safe and healthy environment for all. We will, of course, follow state and local guidelines – such as mandatory mask wearing, contact-free ticketing and scheduled, staggered entry to enable effective social distancing. Our Show is important to the City, the State and the recreational boating industry and we are doing everything we can to deliver the exceptional experience that the Newport International Boat Show is known for.”

Over the past year, boat sales rose significantly as people discovered that time on the water is an enjoyable way to socially distance. In-person boat shows are the best way to promote this activity and help consumers find the right boat for their personal enjoyment. The Show team is planning one of the best events yet, with a focus on boating education and safety on the water.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. A number of high-profile sponsors are already committed to adding to the experience with special events throughout the days of the Show.

In addition to the boats, products and services, there will be a host of programs to educate and entertain visitors, as well as special highlights to celebrate this Golden Anniversary. The ever-popular Confident Captain At The Helm in-water instruction and seminars hosted by cruising expert Pam Wall are scheduled for this year, as well as the highly anticipated Newport For New Products (NFNP) program. Providing attendees with the exciting opportunity to view boats and products making their first-ever debut in the United States, NFNP entries are judged by a panel of experts. The awards are given for best new powerboat; sailboat; product – navigation; product – boating operation, maintenance and safety; wearable weather gear; and a People’s Choice Award. The program also includes a “Green” category for best “Green” boat and product based on the ecological benefits and features of the entry. Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Friday, September 17, 2021.



Show Dates & Hours:

- Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 16th, 17th, and 18th: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Sunday, September 19th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the health and safety of all, tickets will be sold at a limited capacity per day. For this reason, it is strongly recommended to purchase tickets online in advance. Tickets will go on sale in mid-June.

For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.