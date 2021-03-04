Correct Craft’s Bill Yeargin launches new book

Bill Yeargin with an open letter to President Biden

Today Correct Craft announced the publication of Making Life Better: The Correct Craft Story. This new book captures Correct Craft’s nearly century long story of perseverance, innovation, faith, and growth.

Making Life Better, Correct Craft’s President and CEO Bill Yeargin’s third book, captures an insider view of the company’s incredible history. From humble beginnings in 1925 through the last decade of explosive global growth, the book shares the story of the company’s founders, employees and partners who together built a one-of-a-kind company that makes life better for people all around the world.

Yeargin stated, “It is an honor to share the wonderful Correct Craft story. Correct Craft has navigated through the Great Depression, helping in WWII, a bankruptcy and many other formative experiences that make it the exceptional organization it is today. Those experiences have helped us grow to a company today with fifteen facilities across the U.S. and distribution into nearly seventy countries.”

Yeargin added, “Our company is built on the shoulders of many exceptional people and I believe readers will enjoy the stories. More importantly, I hope the book will be an inspiration for those who read it.”

Making Life Better is available online through booksellers across the web.