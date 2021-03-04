Bennington expands Elkhart operations

Bennington Pontoon Boats

Bennington, manufacturer of pontoon boats, announced the immediate expansion of its operations in Elkhart County. This growth includes adding jobs and investing in new facilities.

Bennington has secured the property and 43,485-square-foot Center Six One Five building at 2707 County Road 15, Elkhart, IN 46514. This investment allows the company to add manufacturing space and jobs to increase output. The process of expanding production to the new building a half-mile east of its headquarters off County Road 6 has already begun.

“Demand for our pontoons continues to be very strong,” said Jake Vogel, president of Bennington Boats. “We are taking action investing in our hometown and its people to increase the availability of our boats for our dealers and customers.”

Bennington has immediate openings for over 75 jobs throughout its workforce. These openings include but are not limited to TIG welders, automotive painters, assembly, maintenance, shop supervisors, and positions within the Human Resources, Engineering, Finance, and Marketing departments. New training programs currently being implemented will offer even more opportunities for both new hires and current team members to gain leadership and production skills.

Noteworthy Facts About Bennington:

Rewarding Culture: 4.7-year average tenure for team members

Stable Leadership: 10.3-year average tenure of the management team

Continuous Organization Growth Opportunities: Over 125 new employees added in the past 6 months

Career Advancement Opportunities: A focus on promoting from within the company

“For nearly 25-years, Bennington has attracted some of the most talented and skilled people in our community with its culture, compensation, and stability,” stated Andrew Bona, Bennington’s Chief Operations Officer. “With the new training programs under development, we can offer even more growth opportunities to both new hires and our current team members to gain leadership and production skills.”



To view Bennington’s open positions and apply online, go to https://www.BenningtonMarine.com/en-us/careers/.