AMI launches National Clean Marina Certification program

Association of Marina Industries

Last week, the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) announced its plan to develop a national Clean Marina program. This will be the first national clean marina program of its kind in the United States.

It is designed to provide clean marina certifications to marinas in states where no such program currently exists and augment existing state and regional efforts. Its innovative approach will focus on training marina managers instead of certifying places.

Once certified, these trained clean marina professionals can then certify facilities as clean marinas using an online process. Other segments of the health and safety industry commonly use this same approach to maximize impact and reach.

AMI named Erin De Vries, formerly of Michigan Sea Grant, to lead the program. De Vries has over a decade of experience in program deveopment including work with clean marina programs.

“This program is unique because it will focus on training the people responsible for implementing their facility’s clean marina program,” said De Vries. “Training will be supported by an online system that allows clean marina professionals to certify and verify their facilities meet national clean marina guidelines."

This national program is being sponsored by many of the leading national marina management companies, including Safe Harbor Marinas, Suntex Marinas, Westrec Marinas, and MarineMax. Safety, health, and environmental compliance experts from each of these companies make up an advisory committee who will guide this process.

“Safe Harbor Marinas and our partners in this effort are committed to providing a safe and clean environment for our boating members and guests,” said James Phyfe, chief resource officer, Safe Harbor Marinas. “A national program with consistent standards and a verifiable process will allow the marina industry to advance clean marina ideals collectively,” he continued.

AMI will offer the clean marina training program alongside its other training programs, such as the globally-recognized Intermediate and Advanced Marina Management Schools, which lead to Marina Manager (CMM) and Marina Operator (CMO) Certifications. Development of the clean marina program will run through the spring and summer of 2021 and include developing a clean marina manual, certification requirements, and a training curriculum. AMI expects to offer clean marina training in the fall of this year.

For questions on AMI’s Clean Marina Training Program, contact Eric Kretsch at EKretsch@MarinaAssociation.Org or Erin De Vries at EDeVries@MarinaAssociation.org.