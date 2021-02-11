LIQUI MOLY continues sponsorship of Pro Watercross

LIQUI MOLY remains the title sponsor of the LIQUI MOLY Pro Watercross National Tour and the LIQUI MOLY Pro Watercross World Championship. The oil and additive specialist is therefore expanding the publicity of the marine sector.

"In this championship, the focus is not only on driving performance, but also on outstanding technical excellence. That's why we feel at home in this sector," explained Gary Driver, who is responsible for the marine segment at LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada.

Last year LIQUI MOLY was the title sponsor in Pro Watercross. "But many races had to be cancelled then due to Covid-19," said Driver. "We're looking forward to a more normal season this year."

The sponsorship gives the oil and additive specialist great visibility not only on site, but also on media, as the races are broadcast on the CBS Network.

"The folks at LIQUI MOLY have been exceptional partners and supporters of Pro Watercross racing," said AJ Handler, Pro Watercross chairman. "While focused on performance, they haven't lost sight of their commitment to clean water and our coastal environments."

Organized as a nonprofit, Pro Watercross advocates for environmental education, safe watersports and amateur sport. Its competition series includes PWC, SUP and HydroFlight acrobatics.

"Many know LIQUI MOLY as an automotive brand, but we also have a lot to offer on the water," said Driver. In fact, LIQUI MOLY has an extensive range of chemicals for boats. It not only includes motor oils and additives, but also gearbox oils and greases. Everything has been specially designed for the marine sector, such as an oil suitable for personal watercraft (PWC)."