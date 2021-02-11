Lauderdale Marine Center launches new app with Boatyard

Boatyard is moving the boating industry forward by making it easy for boat owners to connect with their preferred marinas, dealers, or marine pros with a couple of clicks on their mobile devices. The company recently announced a new partnership with Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL to create the LMC Customer Experience app.

Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is one of America’s largest recreational yacht repair and service facility. Through the App, LMC customers can now request a reservation for in-water slips or dry dock, order services for their yacht, manage reservation requests, connect with client services, and much more.



Colin Kiley, EVP, Lauderdale Marine Center, comments, “We are constantly working to improve our customer experience, what we like to call the LMCx. Creating an App to provide our clients a seamless communication mode to save time and add efficiency to their busy yard periods was the obvious next evolution. We have already planned for the next round of App upgrades, which will provide customers with the ability to contact, request a quote, and schedule service with our authorized contractors, ever-increasing the LMCx.”

“The team at Lauderdale Marine Center shares our mission of delivering remarkable customer service experiences to their yacht owners” said Nathan Heber, founder and CEO of Boatyard, “so it was a privilege for us to collaborate with LMC to develop their Customer Experience app.”



The most significant benefit to LMC’s customers is enhanced communication. The app allows LMC’s yacht owners and crew to connect with client services anytime whether their yacht is in South Florida or the Mediterranean.

To experience the LMCx today, download the app by visiting www.boatyardapp.com/lmc.