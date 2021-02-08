NMMA, RBFF and MRAA call for input on retention needs

With a surge in new boating and fishing participants in 2020, it is essential to ensure newcomers embrace fishing and boating for years to come. NMMA, RBFF and MRAA have compiled a five-minute survey to help guide and prioritize items for a retention toolkit to support your customer engagement and retention efforts in 2021.

While NMMA, MRAA and RBFF have customer engagement and retention resources already in place, they are looking to develop a more robust toolkit for industry stakeholders and states based on RBFF's most recent research findings.

Your input is invaluable as NMMA and RBFF look to provide tools and resources that you need most this year.

Please click HERE to take the survey.