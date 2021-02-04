Simrad partners with Gray FishTag Research on sustainability efforts

Simrad Yachting – a division of Navico – announced the continued sponsorship of Gray FishTag Research (GFR). This ongoing support includes a monetary donation, as well as marine electronics to auction as part of their fundraising efforts.

“This year, with boat shows like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show being cancelled, we decided to divert some of the resources we allocated to these activities to go to conservation efforts in the region, alongside our traditional sponsorships,” said Sean Hatherley, senior vice president of sales – Americas, Navico Group. “We have been sponsoring GFR for many years and their work is vital to the health and sustainability of our oceans and fisheries. We are honored to support their efforts.”

“Maintaining the delicate ocean ecosystem is so important for the future of our planet and our sport,” said Roxanne Wilmer, director, Gray FishTag Research. “We are grateful to all of our supporters, from the thousands of professional anglers who contribute to our research to our sponsors like Simrad. We could not do what we do without them!”

GFR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, international, all species and fully interactive fish tagging program, powered by the world’s largest network of fishing professionals, consisting of approximately 10,000 charter boat captains and mates. The GFR program strives to be a fun and interactive program by introducing anglers to the world of fish tagging and tracking. GFR adds excitement and awareness to fishing while educating anglers catching fish and everyone else involved.

GFR is an essential tool for promoting the sustainability of marine game fish and increasing public resource awareness. The program is collecting information in real-time producing valuable scientific data, directly from fishermen in every part of the world. GFR connects professional fishermen and angling enthusiasts with the scientific community desperate for relevant data. GFR is committed to providing all gathered data from their catch and tag reports coupled with their satellite tags studies for FREE to the public.

All fish species in every ocean are being monitored. Billfish, sharks, general offshore and inshore fish species are being tracked and recorded. Results provide scientists and fisheries managers with valuable information on migration patterns, fish stocks, growth rates, habitat depths and much more.

For more information, visit www.simrad-yachting.com. For more information on Gray FishTag, visit grayfishtagresearch.org.