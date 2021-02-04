Flow-Rite names new director of operations

Flow-Rite, manufacturer of injection-molded fluid control components, has hired Angela Paauwe as its new operations director. Company president Todd Hart made the announcement.

A member of the Flow-Rite executive leadership team, Paauwe oversees operations, maintenance, continuous improvement, molding, production control and advanced sourcing. She drives advances throughout the company by utilizing lean principles and holding to +QDIP metrics of safety, quality, delivery, inventory and productivity.

Paauwe has a strong engineering background. Prior to Flow-Rite, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Steelcase, where she began as an industrial/manufacturing engineer and left as a consultant for global operations for new product development. She holds a bachelor of science in engineering from Michigan State University and a master of science in engineering/industrial management from Western Michigan University.

Active in her local and professional communities, Paauwe is passionate about mentoring others and supporting females in STEM fields. She serves on the advisory council for ASTEM at Innovation Central, part of the Grand Rapids Public Schools. A member of Inforum for over 10 years, she is now the chairperson for its West Michigan Regional Council.

"Angie's background and experience are impressive," said Hart. "We're looking forward to her leadership, management and vision to propel our manufacturing to a higher level of operational excellence."