Siren Marine founder and CEO passes away

We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our Captain – Founder & CEO, Daniel A. Harper. Our family joins you, our esteemed industry colleagues, partners & friends, in mourning the passing of a true visionary – a man who forged the future of the marine industry with groundbreaking Connected Boat® technology.

Dan founded Siren Marine in 2011, kicking off a Connected Boat® Revolution 10 years in the making. With his innovation, creativity and a steady hand on the rudder, Dan led Siren Marine in launching a series of successful marine telematic products and forged partnerships with dozens of top boat brands, transmission manufacturers, engine builders and other OEM industry stakeholders. The work he began a decade ago has forever changed the boating industry.

Dan described himself as both a lifelong, waterborne adventurer and die-hard electronics enthusiast. His mantra was "do what you love.” Early on in his career, Harper was a marine professional and captain with experience sailing all over the globe, overseeing luxury fleets and restoring classic sailboats.

Over time, he found himself drawn to his love of technology. His journey led him to become an IoT pioneer – connecting marine assets, devices and data – and ultimately, bringing his two passions together to lead Siren Marine. By perfecting cloud-based, IoT technology for marine applications, Dan sought to deliver a truly better boating experience.

Along his journey, Siren Marine gained recognition from the marine industry, the technology sector and the business community at large. Under Dan’s direction, Siren Marine earned several product patents for its technology and was able to register a U.S. Trademark for The Connected Boat®.

Twice over a three-year period, Siren Marine was honored by a leading marine business journal as a Top 10 Most Innovative Company. Dan was also a finalist in the 2019 Boating Industry Movers & Shakers. The program recognizes innovative leaders and pioneers in the recreational boating industry who embrace the challenge of change.

His passions fueled an award-winning company culture recognized nationally. He took great pride in building a strong company with a dedicated, smart team to help realize his vision.

Dan had a thirst for innovation and an innate sense of curiosity and wonder. As a true renaissance man – an avid sailor, professional captain, pilot, technology pioneer, serial entrepreneur, natural born leader, mentor and friend, Dan was able to turn what he loved into a dynamic career — some might say a true calling. The Siren Marine family takes immense comfort in knowing this.

Dan often said he was on a mission to make every boat a Connected Boat®. To honor his legacy, all of us here at Siren Marine will continue to execute his vision to deliver the modern boating experience and transform the marine industry.