Regal Boats names Jake Kuck to VP Sales & Marketing

Jake Kuck named Regal VP

Regal Boats is pleased to announce that Jake Kuck has been promoted to Vice President of North American Sales & Marketing, effective immediately. In his new role, Jake will lead the North American Sales and Marketing Teams to advance Regal’s efforts towards their vision of “Pursuing the Ultimate Boating Experience.”

In his prior role as North American Sales Manager, Jake Kuck grew Regal’s market share, brought new dealerships into the Regal dealer network, and achieved record sales in 2020.

In 2019, Jake was recognized in Boating Industry’s annual 40 Under 40 profile of outstanding young leaders in the marine industry.

“Jake’s dedication and unwavering vision will ensure strategic continuity as we move forward and advance our long-term mission for company growth and exceptional customer satisfaction while building sincere and lasting relationships with our customers, dealers, and suppliers,” said Duane Kuck, Regal’s President and CEO.

Kuck grew up in the family business, and after graduating from Florida State University in 2016, joined the Regal team full time as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager. With involvement throughout the company, including finance, marketing and sales, his years of experience will further elevate Regal’s presence in the marketplace and raise the bar to a new level.

“I look forward to working with our talented leadership, to innovate and grow our business while making improvements and bringing new ideas to the forefront,” said Jake Kuck. “I’ve learned throughout my career, and firmly believe, that my success is credited to our amazing Regal team, the incredible products we build, and our family of Regal dealers around the globe.”