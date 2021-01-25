Windy Boats launches in U.S. with Nautical Ventures

Windy Scandinavia AB named Nautical Ventures as their new American distribution.

Nautical Ventures, with locations in Dania Beach, Palm Beach, Tampa Bay, Sarasota and their new flagship location on S. Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale, is a Boating Industry Top 20 Dealer for the past two years and the recipient of numerous international dealer awards.

Nautical Ventures CEO, Roger Moore, comments, “We are excited to bring the European built Windy Boat brand with its reputation for quality and unmatched driving qualities to the North American market. Our dealerships have built a reputation for launching innovative European boat lines into the U.S. market and we see this Scandinavian brand dovetailing nicely with our current European boat lines.”

WINDY CEO, Trevor Fenlon adds, "It is exciting to bring our range to the USA and we look forward to working with Nautical Ventures, whose wealth of experience will be invaluable to us. With the current range and new models in the pipeline, we are confident that this partnership will be a great success.”