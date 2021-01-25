Teak Isle expands production capabilities

Teak Isle is excited to announce the purchase of an additional 45,000 square foot production facility. The building will be used for manufacturing and warehouse space for their rapidly growing Boat Outfitters retail and wholesale divisions, as well to support OEM boat builder production needs.

Along with the addition of the new building, Teak Isle has purchased two additional CNC routers bringing the count to 11 machines.

Teak Isle Manufacturing is the trusted source for CNC-cut OEM plastic and wood component parts for over 200 boat builders. With an engineering staff of 18 and over 280 team members running 11 CNC routers, Teak Isle works with builders from design concept to on-time delivery of high-quality custom parts. Products include cabin entry doors, laminated cabinetry, Corian countertops, access doors, bent acrylic sliding doors, and King StarBoard HDPE parts.

Boat Outfitters was started as the retail division of Teak Isle Mfg. to give boat owners access to hard-to-find replacement hardware and component parts. Using Teak Isle’s 40-year library of OEM prints, the Boat Outfitters team helps owners source exact replacement parts and difficult to find hardware from the original manufacturer. Boat Outfitters also offers custom design and fabrication for anyone looking to upgrade their boat.